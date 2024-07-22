Title battles and an insight into the Riccis - why you need to watch Champions: Full Gallop episodes two and three now

The first episode of Champions: Full Gallop was televised on ITV at 9pm on Friday and the next two episodes are available to watch on ITVX . Here we pick out four of the best features of episodes two and three . . .

Journeys into the sport

The second episode focuses on the title-chasing pair of Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen and it was interesting to learn about their journeys into the sport and rise to the top of their profession.

Bowen, the son of trainer Peter and brother to fellow rider James and joint-trainer Mickey, recounted his dislike for school and said horseracing was very much his way of life.

He said: “I was dumped on a horse when I was two and I’ve always been around them. I had no choice other than to love horses. Mum [Karen] said she took me racing when I was ten days old, she had to take the box to Market Rasen while still breastfeeding me, so I’ve been going racing ever since I was a very little baby!”

Cobden shared a story about missing maths and English GCSE exams, much to the dismay of his mother, to have a first ride, and winner, at Leicester.

Coming back from injuries

Life as a jockey is not for the faint-hearted and the insight into how riders go about getting back super quickly from injury was eye-opening.

The second episode showed Bowen trying to return to the saddle as soon as possible to reignite his title push after a bad knee injury at Aintree on Boxing Day, while Nico de Boinville was similarly aiming to be back for Betfair Hurdle day at Newbury in February after collarbone and hand troubles.

Nico de Boinville: won the Betfair Hurdle on Iberico Lord Credit: Edward Whitaker

De Boinville won the valuable handicap hurdle aboard Iberico Lord, while Bowen, who finished third on Go Dante, was seen applying an ice pack to his knee which was “blowing up massive” after each ride.

Insight into Mullins and Riccis

Episode three covers several strands, with the jumps trainers’ championship and first three days of the Cheltenham Festival heavily featuring.

There was a particularly nice segment on Willie Mullins, including interview snippets with the all-conquering trainer and those who know him best. They include his son and assistant Patrick, who said: “We’ve learned a way to fit around each other, or fit around him more like.”

The recognisable silks of Rich and Susannah Ricci Credit: Donall Farmer

A focus on Rich and Susannah Ricci was also enlightening, with the production team taking a trip to their vineyard property in Kent to discuss their involvement and investment in the sport and the genius of Mullins.

The master and his old apprentice

The final quarter of the third episode revolves around the Turners Novices’ Chase clash between Grey Dawning, trained by Dan Skelton, and Ginny’s Destiny, trained by Skelton’s former boss Paul Nicholls.

Skelton’s wife Grace spoke particularly well on the bond between the two trainers and how the race made for an almost awkward showdown.

There was excellent footage relating to the race itself, with camera crews following the emotions of both camps as they watch the contest unfold on the big screen adjacent to Cheltenham’s paddock. It was evident that Nicholls, whose Ginny’s Destiny was beaten two lengths by the Skelton grey, hates finishing second.

