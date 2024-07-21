- More
Racing has been given a priceless opportunity - but insight and access cannot be just for Friday nights
Straight after Coronation Street and in a slot that featured Death In Paradise and Jimmy Carr on two of the other main channels, viewers watching ITV1 at 9pm on Friday saw a primetime programme about the King George VI Chase. That, in itself, is remarkable. It also provides momentum that must be maintained.
What happens next in relation to Champions: Full Gallop is, to a large extent, out of racing's control. In the world of television, numbers rule, particularly for a commercial broadcaster like ITV. To gain a second series, a programme must pull in enough viewers to make the commitment worthwhile and financially sensible.
For Champions: Full Gallop, the first set of numbers have been banked but it is what follows that arguably matters more. A peak of 1.4 million viewers watched the retelling of Hewick's King George in an episode that introduced a new audience to a cast list including Harry Cobden, Paul Nicholls and Nico de Boinville.
