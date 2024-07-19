Bargain buys, Grade 1 wins and big dreams - five reasons why Shark Hanlon has built up a huge following

Following their 2023 Boxing Day heroics in the King George VI Chase at Kempton, Shark Hanlon and Hewick are the leading players in episode one of ITV's new racing show, Champions: Full Gallop. The first episode will be shown on ITV1 from 9pm on Friday, while the first three episodes are available to stream on ITVX now .

With a unique racing background and a keen eye for value, here are five reasons why the 'Shark' is one of the stars of the opening show of the new horseracing docuseries.

From humble beginnings

John Joseph 'Shark' Hanlon had a love for racing that started with the Mullins family when he got involved with a low-value horse named The Crazy Bishop alongside his school friend George Mullins. He was trained by neighbour Tony Mullins.

On his website , Hanlon describes the horse as one who "had no straight legs", although he still managed to win seven races including the 1997 Waterford Crystal Chase at Tramore.

Shark Hanlon with stable star Hewick Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

At the time, he dealt with cattle alongside his father and grandfather, although when he took out his full licence in 2007 he gave it up and turned some of the cattle sheds into stables.

Since his first winner at Tramore in 2005, he has accumulated 288 career winners, a terrific feat for the larger-than-life trainer.

An ambitious campaigner

The manner with which Hanlon campaigns his marquee talent throughout the jumps season shouldn't be understated.

Since stable star Hewick picked up the bet365 Gold Cup in April 2022, the nine-year-old has won the Galway Plate, American Grand National, Oaksey Chase and King George VI Chase.

Hewick (Gavin Sheehan) wins the King George VI Chase at Kempton Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He also competed in two runnings of the French Champion Hurdle, finished third in the 2023 Punchestown Gold Cup, ran in the Liverpool Hurdle and fell when prominent in both the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup and 2022 Kerry National.

That's not bad for a horse who cost just €850.

Get to know racing: The Racing Post essential beginner's guide to horseracing

Spotting value for money

Speaking of that famous price tag, it is no secret how much the Shark paid for his two-time Grade 1 winner back in 2017 at the Goresbridge October Sale.

However, Hewick is not the only example of good buying from the County Carlow-based trainer.

At the 2019 Tattersalls Ascot November Sale, Hanlon bought Skyace , a thrice-raced daughter of Westerner who had been based with Willie Mullins for just £600.

Jody McGarvey celebrates Grade 1 glory on Skyace at Fairyhouse Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Her first race for her new connections came at Tipperary in June 2020 when she won a 3m maiden hurdle.

By Christmas, she was a Listed and Grade 3 winner and in April 2021 she won the Grade 1 Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse.

Skyace made just over £104,000 for Hanlon and the Birdinthehand Syndicate over a 28-month period. From her initial purchase price, that's a seriously good return.

Super social media presence

Away from the track, whether it's on X or TikTok, Shark Hanlon Racing has nailed the social media game.

Run by his son, Sean, he has 11,600 followers on X and 17,800 on TikTok , and some of their posts have gone viral in the sporting world.

For example, a video of Hewick watching the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup from his stable at home achieved 76,300 likes across the two social media platforms as well as 6.7 million views and more than 1,500 shares.

The Hanlon team clearly understands this era of digital media which, in turn, helps promote the sport to a wider audience.

Affable and popular character

"When you see the others walking around the ring and he's only 16 hands you think, 'What am I doing here?'"

Shark Hanlon: always willing to give his horses a go in the deep end Credit: ITV

This quote after Hewick's epic King George triumph shows a side of Hanlon that is loved by many inside the racing community.

He knows there are bigger trainers in the game and respects he will come up against better-funded operations, but he is bold, brave and always willing to give his horses a well-earned go in the deep end.

It won't always pay off, but when it does – as the spectators who were at Kempton Park on Boxing Day will testify – the Shark certainly lets you know about it.

