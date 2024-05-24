Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BathHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BathHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

My ten horses to follow for the rest of the Flat season - including this season's Paddington

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Henry Longfellow: unbeaten colt shortened in the markets for next year's 2,000 Guineas and Derby
Henry Longfellow: back now at 4-1 for the St James's Palace StakesCredit: Patrick McCann

Monday will mark the ten-week point of the new Flat season in Ireland, which is not really new anymore so it is about time we dissected those first two and a half months. 

City Of Troy has taken over every conversation; you can't get a sentence out without his name popping up somewhere and everyone is either completely in one camp or 100 per cent in the other. He is either going to bolt up or be pulled up in the Derby. There is no middle ground. 

For what it's worth, I have absolutely no idea what he is going to do. I wouldn't have backed him at 100-1 after Newmarket, but the way things are going my three-year-old daughter Georgia would have a chance if we managed to sneak her over to Epsom and get her into the stalls at 4.30 next Saturday. Ah cancel that, my wife has just told me she has no passport yet. Pity. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inDavid Jennings

iconCopy
more inDavid Jennings
more inDavid Jennings