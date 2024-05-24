My ten horses to follow for the rest of the Flat season - including this season's Paddington

Monday will mark the ten-week point of the new Flat season in Ireland, which is not really new anymore so it is about time we dissected those first two and a half months.

City Of Troy has taken over every conversation; you can't get a sentence out without his name popping up somewhere and everyone is either completely in one camp or 100 per cent in the other. He is either going to bolt up or be pulled up in the Derby. There is no middle ground.

For what it's worth, I have absolutely no idea what he is going to do. I wouldn't have backed him at 100-1 after Newmarket, but the way things are going my three-year-old daughter Georgia would have a chance if we managed to sneak her over to Epsom and get her into the stalls at 4.30 next Saturday. Ah cancel that, my wife has just told me she has no passport yet. Pity.