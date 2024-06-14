Racing Post logo
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

John Gosden could be prime minister - and he's ready to deliver on his manifesto at Royal Ascot at a whopping 16-1

author image
Deputy Ireland editor
John Gosden: The black market "is a very dangerous place to be"
John Gosden: could he be leading trainer at Royal Ascot next week for a fourth time? 16-1 looks a huge price about that happeningCredit: Edward Whitaker

First things first, can we agree to stop comparing Cheltenham and Royal Ascot? Yes, the build-up to our jumps mecca in March is preposterously prolonged and the way things are going we will be previewing the 2030 Supreme in 2027. It's gone beyond a joke and that's coming from somebody who is part of the joke. Our very own Upping The Ante series starts back in early November. I can only apologise. Blame the game, not the players. 

But we are not comparing apples with apples here. The Cheltenham chat commences so early because we are so familiar with all the players. We become attached to them over the years. It's only natural to start having a natter in November about them running against each other in March. It's a game of opinions, after all.

In contrast, you couldn't have a view on next week until about last week as you had nothing to have a view on. Age Of Gold, the most promising juvenile I have seen this season, didn't run until May 22; Celtic Chieftain, the Ballydoyle number one for the Windsor Castle, made his debut at Navan last Saturday. 

