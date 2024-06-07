Popularity is plummeting and crowds are collapsing - but there's a truly glorious anomaly in the west of Ireland
Patrick Mullins didn't hesitate. "It's definitely one of my favourite places to go racing," he says, when an inquiry is made about Ballinrobe. Wait, hang on a second; Google Maps tells me it's about a 450km round trip from Closutton, which means over six hours in a car. That's a strange claim for somewhere so far away.
You'd better elaborate a bit more for us, Patrick.
"There is a lot of pride taken in the place and that really shows," he says. "Every time you go, there seems to be some sort of improvement made somewhere. They have a new canteen for stable staff and the jockeys have their own one as well, which is quite unusual at Irish racecourses.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Let's stop copying other nations' ideas and come up with our own - how about a trials weekend at Epsom?
- My ten horses to follow for the rest of the Flat season - including this season's Paddington
- Farewell to Harchibald, the great entertainer who was misunderstood for his whole career
- Shame on all of us for not making a bigger deal out of the Kennedy v Townend epic title race
- A 5-1 shot who should be odds-on - and you'll agree with me once you've read this
- Let's stop copying other nations' ideas and come up with our own - how about a trials weekend at Epsom?
- My ten horses to follow for the rest of the Flat season - including this season's Paddington
- Farewell to Harchibald, the great entertainer who was misunderstood for his whole career
- Shame on all of us for not making a bigger deal out of the Kennedy v Townend epic title race
- A 5-1 shot who should be odds-on - and you'll agree with me once you've read this