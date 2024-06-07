Racing Post logo
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

Popularity is plummeting and crowds are collapsing - but there's a truly glorious anomaly in the west of Ireland

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Ballinrobe: attention switches to the popular Mayo track this evening
Ballinrobe: Ireland's most thriving track is fully sponsored for the rest of the yearCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Patrick Mullins didn't hesitate. "It's definitely one of my favourite places to go racing," he says, when an inquiry is made about Ballinrobe. Wait, hang on a second; Google Maps tells me it's about a 450km round trip from Closutton, which means over six hours in a car. That's a strange claim for somewhere so far away.

You'd better elaborate a bit more for us, Patrick.

"There is a lot of pride taken in the place and that really shows," he says. "Every time you go, there seems to be some sort of improvement made somewhere. They have a new canteen for stable staff and the jockeys have their own one as well, which is quite unusual at Irish racecourses.

