Let's stop copying other nations' ideas and come up with our own - how about a trials weekend at Epsom?

The Derby is divine. A magnificent spectacle and utterly unique. There is nowhere on this earth quite like Epsom, nowhere that even bares a passing resemblance to it, and that is both a brilliant thing and a brutal thing. Imagine an FA Cup final at the old, muddy Loftus Road. Glorious.

It is remarkable to think a racecourse was plonked on that particular plot of land in south London which is about as flat as a Metallica medley, but here we are 244 years later wondering who will join legends like Sea-Bird, Sir Ivor, Nijinsky, Mill Reef, Shergar and more recently Galileo and Sea The Stars.

The great race still just about resonates with people. The Grand National, the Gold Cup and the Derby; those three races tower above all others in this part of the world. But the Epsom Classic is clinging on to that status by its fingernails right now.