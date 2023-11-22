Matches, walkovers, uncompetitive Grade 1s and concentrated power - jump racing is back and it might get worse
November, the time of year when a winter of soul searching and consternation starts to dig in for jumps fans.
The first two Grade 1s of the season, Down Royal's Champion Chase and Saturday's Morgiana Hurdle, both populated by just two trainers; the Troytown featuring 14 runners from one stable; a match that in effect turned into a walkover in an £18,500 novice chase at Exeter on Monday and another that did turn into a walkover in an £18,000 novice chase at Warwick on Thursday; throw in those days, like Monday, when you couldn't swing a cat without hitting a long odds-on shot and it's easy to see why we're pulling our hair out.
In Britain, there is a tacit acceptance the system is broken and so tinkering has started around the edges by reducing fixtures and tweaking the programme. As suggested here recently, it's not nearly enough but at least there is some willingness to finally address problems that have been there for years.
