Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
14:15 WincantonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
14:15 WincantonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Let's prove a point and run the Mares' Hurdle on Midlands National day at Uttoxeter

author image
Keith MelroseBetting editor
Lossiemouth won the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham in dominant fashion
Move the Mares' Hurdle to Uttoxeter and the chances of Lossiemouth running are practically zero, which would benefit racingCredit: Edward Whitaker

While I am generally a fan of black-and-white thinking, there is too much of it when it comes to the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Scrapping it, as some propose, would be rash – today's oversized Pattern ought to have room for one sex-restricted Grade 1. When it comes to the race's right to exist, you have to agree with those who argue it is important for breeding.

What the Mares' Hurdle does not have is a divine right to exist at the Cheltenham Festival. No breeding page in any sales catalogue I have ever seen has marked Cheltenham wins in a different colour or typeface. The scale tops out with Grade 1s.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 1 February 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 1 February 2024

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View