OpinionAnother View
premium

James Bowen is seizing his chance - and looks ready to ride Constitution Hill if required

Jonathan HardingReporter
James Bowen: has the tools to take advantage of Nico de Boinville's absence
James Bowen: has the tools to take advantage of Nico de Boinville's absenceCredit: Edward Whitaker

James Bowen has made a flying start deputising for Nicky Henderson's number one jockey Nico de Boinville, who is set for a spell on the sidelines – and I hope that means connections keep the faith when the really big rides come around.

De Boinville broke his collarbone at Doncaster last month, which means he will now face a race against time to be fit for some high-profile assignments aboard the likes of Jonbon and Constitution Hill.

Bowen was therefore launched into the thick of the action over Christmas, but he is evidently taking everything in his stride, thriving on the pressure of riding short-priced favourites.

Published on 5 January 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 5 January 2024

