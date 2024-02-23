Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
14:24 SedgefieldHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
14:24 SedgefieldHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

It's not just Kenny Dalglish looking for a tip - Liverpool legends' National connections could be crucial for race's future

author image
Jonathan HardingReporter
John Barnes and Kenny Dalgleish: in attendance at the Grand National weights lunch this week
John Barnes and Kenny Dalglish: in attendance at the Grand National weights lunch this weekCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

I never truly appreciated the strength of the connection between the people and city of Liverpool with Aintree and the Randox Grand National until I attended the announcement of the weights on Tuesday.

It would be easy to dismiss the characterisation of the Grand National as Liverpool's race as a simple marketing ploy, and there is obviously an economic benefit for the city in hosting the famous contest. The event brings a surge in tourism and the 2022 Grand National festival was worth an estimated £60 million for the local economy. The Eurovision Song Contest, meanwhile, provided only a £54m boost.

However, it runs so much deeper than that, as epitomised by the sheer volume of local racegoers who attend the festival annually and the track's association with the Alder Hey Children's Charity. Aintree chairman Nicholas Wrigley was quick to stress the importance of the local community to the racecourse, while attendees were met by ponies from Dingle-based Park Palace Ponies at the entrance.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 23 February 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 23 February 2024

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View