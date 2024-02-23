It's not just Kenny Dalglish looking for a tip - Liverpool legends' National connections could be crucial for race's future
I never truly appreciated the strength of the connection between the people and city of Liverpool with Aintree and the Randox Grand National until I attended the announcement of the weights on Tuesday.
It would be easy to dismiss the characterisation of the Grand National as Liverpool's race as a simple marketing ploy, and there is obviously an economic benefit for the city in hosting the famous contest. The event brings a surge in tourism and the 2022 Grand National festival was worth an estimated £60 million for the local economy. The Eurovision Song Contest, meanwhile, provided only a £54m boost.
However, it runs so much deeper than that, as epitomised by the sheer volume of local racegoers who attend the festival annually and the track's association with the Alder Hey Children's Charity. Aintree chairman Nicholas Wrigley was quick to stress the importance of the local community to the racecourse, while attendees were met by ponies from Dingle-based Park Palace Ponies at the entrance.
Published on 23 February 2024
Last updated 14:00, 23 February 2024
