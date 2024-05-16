Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:30 SalisburyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:30 SalisburyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Chris Cook
premium

Imagine a horseracing version of The Traitors - or is that just the world we already live in?

Judging who to trust is a key ability in horseracing.
Judging who to trust is a key ability in horseracing.Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Oh, infamy, infamy . . . they've all got it in for me!" Kenneth Williams' gag from Carry On Cleo, which, tragically enough, was voted the best one-liner in film history, occasionally bubbles up from some dank corner of memory when I read about the latest developments in racing politics.

It's also a joke that you'd think would have been made at some point by one of the dozens of contestants on a TV series called The Traitors, which you may have come across. I happened upon it early this year while seeking something mindless to medicate myself with after one too many articles about levy negotiations. I seem to have got hooked.

Based on a simple idea – it's basically 'wink murder' on telly – it puts players in a situation where, if they last long enough in the game, they can't help revealing their character. Heroes and villains emerge. Weakness, complacency and vanity are ruthlessly exposed and punished.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year

inChris Cook

iconCopy
more inChris Cook
more inChris Cook