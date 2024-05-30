An extra 60 seconds to run the Derby - surely premierisation should have done better than that?
At the bottom of every controversy, there's always someone with a reasonable explanation. That's one thing I've learned from years of trying to find out why certain odd things happen in racing.
Of course, you're not always obliged to accept the explanation. Crying out in frustration is a valid response to a lot of stuff that goes on. It's probably healthier than trying to bottle it all up so that one day you turn purple and keel over.
These thoughts are prompted by the race-times for Saturday. It's Derby day, as if you needed to be told. And we're in the era of premierisation, so naturally we're expecting to see a bit of space cleared either side of the great race – to let it breathe, to give us all time to drink in the details, to make sure we're not all just whisked on to the next thing right away.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- It's a sad day for racing when a big-name horse bypasses the Derby and the audience just accepts it
- Imagine a horseracing version of The Traitors - or is that just the world we already live in?
- Why my relationship with jump racing now reminds me of Wile E Coyote and the Road Runner
- Strength of your views on affordability is hidden away under Gambling Commission's diplomatic verbiage
- Time to lavish unqualified praise on Willie Mullins, an unstoppable force unlike any in jump racing history
- It's a sad day for racing when a big-name horse bypasses the Derby and the audience just accepts it
- Imagine a horseracing version of The Traitors - or is that just the world we already live in?
- Why my relationship with jump racing now reminds me of Wile E Coyote and the Road Runner
- Strength of your views on affordability is hidden away under Gambling Commission's diplomatic verbiage
- Time to lavish unqualified praise on Willie Mullins, an unstoppable force unlike any in jump racing history