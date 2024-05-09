Why my relationship with jump racing now reminds me of Wile E Coyote and the Road Runner
Pick your favourite appalling calamity that befalls a villain in the Looney Tunes cartoons. I mean the most grisly, spectacular disaster that leaves them blinking, charred, with all their hair blown backwards. That's what my betting's been like since the new year.
There was the Grand National where I spent months accumulating interests in what turned out to be seven runners, the best of which finished seventh. That was Wile E Coyote trying to shoot dynamite at the Road Runner but contriving to fire only the bow, leaving himself with the explosive-laden arrow.
Being cunning, I realised Willie Mullins would fare pretty well at Cheltenham and so combined his shorties in a handful of trebles and accas, all of which, as it turned out, contained either El Fabiolo, Dinoblue or Mystical Power. That was Yosemite Sam shoving Bugs Bunny out of the way and showing him how the piano should be played, having forgotten he'd loaded it with TNT.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 9 May 2024inComment
Last updated 14:18, 9 May 2024
- The whole shape of the Irish Flat season is being defined by one man only - and even his main targets lie elsewhere
- Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
- Only a baby step but an important one if racing is to keep some of its David v Goliath moments
- There are so many great betting opportunities on Saturday - here are my best bets including a very strong Curragh fancy
- Coolmore and Godolphin spare the sport some embarrassment - and not for the first time
- The whole shape of the Irish Flat season is being defined by one man only - and even his main targets lie elsewhere
- Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
- Only a baby step but an important one if racing is to keep some of its David v Goliath moments
- There are so many great betting opportunities on Saturday - here are my best bets including a very strong Curragh fancy
- Coolmore and Godolphin spare the sport some embarrassment - and not for the first time