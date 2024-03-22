Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
14:12 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
14:12 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

How do you stop Willie Mullins? I thought other trainers needed to up their game - it turns out that's far too simple

author image
Peter ThomasSenior features writer
Willie Mullins: expected to dominate this year's Cheltenham Festival
How do we stop Willie Mullins?Credit: Edward Whitaker

This year's Cheltenham Festival raised more questions than answers. Perhaps one day it will be just a race meeting again and we can spend 11 months a year not worrying about it.

Prices seem to have been a bone of contention and attendance was down, although it would take a lot more than an expensive hotel room to persuade me – as it seems to have persuaded some people – that watching the action on a big screen in Benidorm is the way forward. It's the kind of thing I'd pay good money to avoid, even if hungry tigers were set loose in the betting ring.

I'm a great believer in the free market, though. I like to think that if you keep on charging way too much for Guinness, people will stop buying it, although the response to our last on-course survey into whether people thought £7.50 was too much to pay for a pint at Cheltenham was mostly to say 'Yes', and then buy another pint. Perhaps we haven't reached tipping point just yet, or maybe the Jockey Club's people have got it right and there isn't a tipping point.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 22 March 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 22 March 2024

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View