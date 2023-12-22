Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Here's a Christmas wish that's essential for the sport's future: full commitment to Premier racing

author image
Jonathan HardingReporter
Jonbon: brilliant winner of the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham
Cheltenham: will stage the first Premier raceday on New Year's DayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Festive wishes come in all different forms if novelty Christmas hits are to be believed, with Gayla Peevey obstinately demanding a hippopotamus and Spike Jones seemingly desiring only his two front teeth.

My own Christmas wish feels more achievable. In short, I want Premier racedays to be given a fighting chance of being successful and properly backed in the early stages.

The idea of investing in the sport's shop window makes perfect sense and, like many others, I was heartened to see British racing's leaders finally agreeing on the need for radical change given the status quo is clearly not working.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 22 December 2023inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 22 December 2023

icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View