Here's a Christmas wish that's essential for the sport's future: full commitment to Premier racing

Festive wishes come in all different forms if novelty Christmas hits are to be believed, with Gayla Peevey obstinately demanding a hippopotamus and Spike Jones seemingly desiring only his two front teeth.

My own Christmas wish feels more achievable. In short, I want Premier racedays to be given a fighting chance of being successful and properly backed in the early stages.

The idea of investing in the sport's shop window makes perfect sense and, like many others, I was heartened to see British racing's leaders finally agreeing on the need for radical change given the status quo is clearly not working.