OpinionAnother View
Grand National history beckons for Ireland if Corach Rambler is unable to pull off fairytale result

author image
Sam HendryDigital journalist
Corach Rambler and Derek Fox win the Ultima at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival
Corach Rambler: single-handedly holding Irish horses at bay at the head of the Grand National marketCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

If, like me, you are more attracted to the jumps than the Flat then you may have spent a spare minute or two poring over the Grand National card recently to help you get over the post-Cheltenham blues.

The more I I look at it, the more I think I've accidentally stumbled on the Irish Grand National card instead, such is the near-total dominance the travelling party hold at the top of the market.

Much was made of the fact only 31 of the initial 85 entries for the great race were trained in Britain (36.4 per cent) and that ratio has only worsened in the weeks since. Following the latest scratchings on Tuesday, 18 of the 57 still in contention (31.6 per cent) are British-trained and the betting is even more skewed than that.

Published on 28 March 2023Last updated 15:36, 28 March 2023
