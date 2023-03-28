Grand National history beckons for Ireland if Corach Rambler is unable to pull off fairytale result

If, like me, you are more attracted to the jumps than the Flat then you may have spent a spare minute or two poring over the Grand National card recently to help you get over the post-Cheltenham blues.

The more I I look at it, the more I think I've accidentally stumbled on the Irish Grand National card instead, such is the near-total dominance the travelling party hold at the top of the market.

Much was made of the fact only 31 of the initial 85 entries for the great race were trained in Britain (36.4 per cent) and that ratio has only worsened in the weeks since. Following the latest scratchings on Tuesday, 18 of the 57 still in contention (31.6 per cent) are British-trained and the betting is even more skewed than that.