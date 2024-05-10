Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

In an uncertain world, can you bear the loneliness of the value-seeking punter?

author image
Peter ThomasSenior features writer
The winner Never So Brave (Ryan Moore, yellow and blue spots on cap) breaks from the stalls in the 7f handicap Chester 9.5.24 Pic: Edward Whitaker
They're off at Chester: but do you want to be high or low?Credit: Edward Whitaker

There was a time, not so long ago, when the world was a simple place to negotiate. There were only two types of coffee; chicken tasted like chicken; and delusional orange narcissists didn't get elected to high office.

There were certainties you could rely on – death, taxes and a low draw in sprints at Chester was my own mantra – but even the Chester thing is looking a little shaky these days.

I was reading a tipping piece in the Post on the first day of the May meeting at the Roodee, in which our expert pointed out that since everybody knows about the benefits of a low draw, it's not much use as a betting tool anymore. In fact, it's only handy if you're prepared to subvert it, on the basis that low numbers are overbet and therefore high numbers are the way to go. Which is all very well until your horse drawn 11 gets into more pockets than the Artful Dodger and runs on frantically to finish a never-nearer fourth.

Published on 10 May 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 10 May 2024

