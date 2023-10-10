Racing Post logo
OpinionBill Barber
premium

Good news for British racing on the recruitment front - but the sport still needs to do more

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Hannah Ryan at Seven BarrowsLambourn 11.12.17 Pic: Edward Whitaker
There was some good news last week for British racing's efforts to recruit racing and breeding staffCredit: Edward Whitaker

It has taken a long time to get there but years of lobbying look as if they are finally going to bear fruit. No, nothing to do with levy reform or affordability checks – the battles continue on those fronts and are likely to do so for a while yet.

On this occasion, the matter in question is one stretching back six years and more when Brexit appeared set to be the most pressing affair facing British racing.

Last week the Migration Advisory Committee recommended that six key racing and breeding industry staff roles be added to the government's Shortage Occupation List , the official list of occupations for which there are not enough resident workers to fill vacancies.

Published on 10 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 10 October 2023
