Key roles in racing and breeding may be opened up to overseas workers to address staff shortages

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington has hailed the work done behind the scenes to address staff shortages in British racing and breeding after six key roles were recommended for addition to the government’s Shortage Occupation List by an influential advisory board.

Racing groom, stallion handler, stud groom, stud hand, stud handler and work-rider have been included as jobs where visas for overseas workers should be granted with more ease.

Analysis by the racing and breeding industries indicates there is a shortfall in employees of around 2,000 with post-Brexit immigration rules making it more challenging to hire staff from abroad.

The BHA, National Trainers Federation and Thoroughbred Breeders' Association provided evidence to the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) about staff shortages, resulting in the six roles being included in the MAC review of the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) published on Tuesday. The report will be considered by the Home Office before a response is published.

Harrington said: “British racing welcomes today’s decision by the MAC. While we continue to develop career paths and opportunities for people seeking to get into racing and breeding, it remains the case these industries still need to recruit highly skilled workers from overseas to plug significant workforce gaps.

Julie Harrington: BHA chief executive welcomed the decision Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

“Adding these roles to the SOL will, if approved by government, allow us to continue recruiting the very best international talent and give us the much-needed extra capacity to train and develop our home-grown talent.”

In its report, the MAC said vacancies in British racing and breeding “grew by more than double the UK average between 2016-17 and 2022-23” and that there had been a “historic reliance on migrant workers”.

While recommending the roles to be included on the list, the committee said it had concerns the going wage for staff, that was lower than the recommended threshold but met the bar when a housing allowance was included, could lead to exploitation of staff.

The report said: “There is clear evidence of shortage for the listed job titles, with a 2021 going rate of £17,800 for the occupation. Addition to the SOL would provide access to the skilled worker route for many employers.

“We do, however, have concerns that housing allowances can be exploitative in some cases, and thus recommend that the Home Office monitors the risks of exploitation within these job titles and if evident, to immediately remove these job titles from the SOL to prevent abuse of the system.”

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content