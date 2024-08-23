Racing Post logo
OpinionDavid Jennings
premium

Doylegate has opened up a colossal can of worms and closing that can isn't going to be easy - we need to act fast and firmly

author image
Deputy Ireland editor
James Doyle (right): appears to ease up before No Retreat loses at Windsor on Monday evening
James Doyle (right): was very lucky to escape a 28-day ban for easing up on No Retreat at WindsorCredit: Sky Sports Racing

This nonsense needs to stop. Now. In less than three weeks we have had three jockeys who should have won races, but didn't. Well, the final part of the terrible trilogy was a dead-heat. One of the riders got a 28-day ban, another got 18 days and the other somehow got off scot-free. 

The easing-down spree started at Bath on the first Friday of the month when Alec Voikhansky surged to the front on Power Of Twins, kicked a couple of lengths clear before deciding to sit motionless for five strides without ever looking left or right. He had his heart broken by Lovestruck Romeo. He got 28 days and deserved every one of them. 

Next up was James Doyle. A terrific chap by all accounts and a superb ambassador for the sport. It turns out he has even more charm and charisma than I ever imagined as he managed to worm his way out of a huge holiday with a convoluted explanation as to why odds-on favourite No Retreat didn't win the 1m2f maiden at Windsor on Monday evening. He should have been off on a 28-day retreat. 

