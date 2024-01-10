Constitution Hill never comes out of second gear yet we're going to see him three times this season - it's a sorry situation
Ruby Walsh recently observed that racing should celebrate Constitution Hill's existence rather than lament the lack of meaningful competition for him in Britain right now.
He was speaking in the wake of the equine extraterrestrial's latest bloodless Kempton victory at odds of 1-12. You would like to think the resistance will be sterner from State Man come Cheltenham in March, but all the evidence suggests there isn't a hurdler in training that can make Constitution Hill sweat.
And that's the thing about Nicky Henderson's uber-cautious approach to running this incredible specimen. He has never had a hard race in his life and, without meaning to tempt fate, he seems a very physically sound and straightforward horse.
