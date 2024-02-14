'Constitution Hill is no certainty' - Tom Segal looks at the chinks in the armour of the Cheltenham odds-on shots
There are currently five odds-on favourites in the Cheltenham Festival ante-post markets, and the one with the best credentials is Sir Gino in the Triumph Hurdle. He is miles ahead of his opposition and is a strong stayer. I can't see him beaten.
I'm not one of those who refuse to back short-priced horses as there are plenty of them who are good bets, even at cramped odds. Sir Gino is one of them, but I can't say the same about any of the other festival shorties, including Constitution Hill.
Of course, Constitution Hill has looked unbeatable, but he will be coming into the Champion Hurdle on the back of one easy victory this season, at Kempton against hugely inferior opposition, and there is a suspicion he might come into the race without the competitive edge every top-class athlete needs. In comparison, State Man is getting better with each run and he will finish a lot closer this time around. It's asking a lot for him to beat Constitution Hill, but it's certainly not impossible.
Published on 14 February 2024inTom Segal
Last updated 10:15, 14 February 2024
