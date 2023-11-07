Collapse of the Denis Hogan Dundalk case is hard to credit and a major embarrassment for the IHRB

I can’t recall writing many columns that were so quickly overtaken by events as the one last week that discussed the extraordinary amount of time taken up by the IHRB investigation into the running and riding of two horses trained by Denis Hogan at Dundalk in March 2020.

After more than three and a half years, the case was finally due to be heard by the IHRB’s referrals committee this week – except the IHRB has now decided not to offer evidence.

In the latest bizarre twist to this sorry saga, a startling press release from the IHRB signed off with a reference to its commitment to "safeguarding the integrity and reputation of Irish horseracing and ensuring confidence in the sport is protected by robust and transparent regulatory practices".