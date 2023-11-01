Case of the controversial betting patterns finally set to be heard - and it's a real moment of truth all round
It's been a very long time coming but we will soon find out more about the circumstances surrounding a 7f claiming race run at Dundalk on March 20, 2020.
An IHRB investigation, focusing on running-and-riding issues and possible betting patterns involving the Denis Hogan-trained pair Yuften and Tony The Gent, has taken more than three and a half years to process, but the case will now be adjudicated at a referral hearing on November 10-11.
For both parties, there is a lot riding on the outcome of the case. The IHRB has regularly come under fire for perceived deficiencies in its drug-testing regime and a lack of consistency in its more general disciplinary functions. While it has earned some plaudits for successfully prosecuting cases involving Ronan McNally and Luke Comer, it has been accused of targeting low-hanging fruit in both instances.
