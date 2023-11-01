Racing Post logo
OpinionAlan Sweetman
premium

Case of the controversial betting patterns finally set to be heard - and it's a real moment of truth all round

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
An exciting year with his sprinters looks on the cards for Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan
Denis Hogan: training career hangs in the balanceCredit: Patrick McCann

It's been a very long time coming but we will soon find out more about the circumstances surrounding a 7f claiming race run at Dundalk on March 20, 2020.

An IHRB investigation, focusing on running-and-riding issues and possible betting patterns involving the Denis Hogan-trained pair Yuften and Tony The Gent, has taken more than three and a half years to process, but the case will now be adjudicated at a referral hearing on November 10-11.

For both parties, there is a lot riding on the outcome of the case. The IHRB has regularly come under fire for perceived deficiencies in its drug-testing regime and a lack of consistency in its more general disciplinary functions. While it has earned some plaudits for successfully prosecuting cases involving Ronan McNally and Luke Comer, it has been accused of targeting low-hanging fruit in both instances.

Published on 1 November 2023inAlan Sweetman

Last updated 14:00, 1 November 2023

