City Of Troy proves history repeats itself - his place in the annals hinges on Aidan O'Brien finding the route to redemption

The 2,000 Guineas can be a cruel race, harsh and unforgiving; metaphorically I mean, the abruptness with which judgement is delivered on reputations fondly nurtured through long winter months.

On Saturday, within almost precisely 60 seconds of the stalls opening, a winter-long dream was shattered and Aidan O'Brien was left to pick up the pieces. No ordinary dream. Michael Tabor had seen to that, last October, daring to talk about the precociously brilliant Dewhurst winner City Of Troy in the same breath as the mighty Frankel.

"We study the past to find clues to the future," was a favourite saying of my friend and mentor, Irish racing historian Tony Sweeney.