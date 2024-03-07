Brilliant Mark Bradstock seized his moment - how many trainers would be brave enough to go the Coneygree route today?
Gathering tributes after the death of Mark Bradstock last week not only highlighted just how popular an individual he was, but also that he perhaps never received the credit his talent as a trainer merited.
Constitution Hill's absence from next week's Cheltenham Festival provided a timely reminder of just how vulnerable any horse is to ill health or injury and the best horse Bradstock ever trained was no different.
Coneygree's career was plagued with injuries, yet Bradstock and his wife Sara seized the moment to land the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Published on 7 March 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:14, 7 March 2024
- Tracey Crouch: I might be stepping down as an MP but I'll be carrying on my work to improve welfare in racing
- Then and now: Cheltenham Festival changes in my working life make it barely recognisable
- What makes Cheltenham such a life-affirming experience? It's definitely not the 'Balearic beats'
- Cheltenham Festival memories can last a lifetime - just ask one long-suffering Harchibald backer
- Racing cannot dismiss Milton Harris as one bad egg - there’s a lot of work to do to clean up the sport
