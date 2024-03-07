Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
Brilliant Mark Bradstock seized his moment - how many trainers would be brave enough to go the Coneygree route today?

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter
Coneygree: three options before a title at the Ladbrokes Trophy in December
Coneygree: the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner was a fine advert for Mark Bradstock's skill as a trainerCredit: Patrick McCann

Gathering tributes after the death of Mark Bradstock last week not only highlighted just how popular an individual he was, but also that he perhaps never received the credit his talent as a trainer merited. 

Constitution Hill's absence from next week's Cheltenham Festival provided a timely reminder of just how vulnerable any horse is to ill health or injury and the best horse Bradstock ever trained was no different.

Coneygree's career was plagued with injuries, yet Bradstock and his wife Sara seized the moment to land the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup. 

Published on 7 March 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:14, 7 March 2024

