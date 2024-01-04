Be more Francais! Don't let the programme book get in the way of developing young chasing potential

Il Est Francais won a legion of new fans in Britain and Ireland thanks to his bold display in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on Boxing Day, once again underlining what those of us watching in France have seen right from the start of his hurdles career.

It was particularly fun to have the Kempton race relayed through the medium of BBC 5 Live radio commentary. John Hunt and Charlie Poste had the additional job of conveying to a general sports audience just how well Il Est Francais was jumping, a task both set about with relish.

There was always the chance that it would take him some time to adjust to a different jumping task – or indeed going right-handed – but both joint-trainer Noel George and jockey James Reveley had shown great confidence on that score in the run-up to his first British foray.