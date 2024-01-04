Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionScott Burton
premium

Be more Francais! Don't let the programme book get in the way of developing young chasing potential

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Il Est Francais and James Reveley lead the field at Kempton
Il Est Francais and James Reveley lead the field at KemptonCredit: Mark Cranham

Il Est Francais won a legion of new fans in Britain and Ireland thanks to his bold display in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on Boxing Day, once again underlining what those of us watching in France have seen right from the start of his hurdles career. 

It was particularly fun to have the Kempton race relayed through the medium of BBC 5 Live radio commentary. John Hunt and Charlie Poste had the additional job of conveying to a general sports audience just how well Il Est Francais was jumping, a task both set about with relish. 

There was always the chance that it would take him some time to adjust to a different jumping task – or indeed going right-handed – but both joint-trainer Noel George and jockey James Reveley had shown great confidence on that score in the run-up to his first British foray. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 4 January 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:04, 4 January 2024

icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View