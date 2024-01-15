OpinionAnother View
premium
Backward and unwelcome: racing's attitude to women jockeys needs to change as progress stalls
Bryony Frost: has seen her rides dry up since the Robbie Dunne verdictCredit: Edward Whitaker
The longevity of any sport is ensured by constant progress, yet at times when racing needs momentum it often feels as though there is only stagnation.
There are many areas in the industry where progress feels hugely underwhelming and one topic that has reared its head in recent days is the difficulties women jockeys face in Britain.
The issue was highlighted by David Walsh's article in The Sunday Times this weekend outlining the struggles faced by Bryony Frost since the BHA found Robbie Dunne guilty of harassment and bullying at the end of 2021.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inAnother View
- What can racing do to attract a younger crowd? A leading social media influencer comes up with some answers
- If there's money in Sunday evening racing then the sport would be foolish not to follow it
- Retraining of Racehorses chief: why aftercare must not be an afterthought
- Racing's workforce is stretched to the limit - and Sunday night racing is a step too far
- Forget the five-year exit plan - Gigginstown's resurgence shows Michael O'Leary is as invested as ever
more inAnother View
- What can racing do to attract a younger crowd? A leading social media influencer comes up with some answers
- If there's money in Sunday evening racing then the sport would be foolish not to follow it
- Retraining of Racehorses chief: why aftercare must not be an afterthought
- Racing's workforce is stretched to the limit - and Sunday night racing is a step too far
- Forget the five-year exit plan - Gigginstown's resurgence shows Michael O'Leary is as invested as ever