Backward and unwelcome: racing's attitude to women jockeys needs to change as progress stalls

The longevity of any sport is ensured by constant progress, yet at times when racing needs momentum it often feels as though there is only stagnation.

There are many areas in the industry where progress feels hugely underwhelming and one topic that has reared its head in recent days is the difficulties women jockeys face in Britain.

The issue was highlighted by David Walsh's article in The Sunday Times this weekend outlining the struggles faced by Bryony Frost since the BHA found Robbie Dunne guilty of harassment and bullying at the end of 2021.