OpinionAnother View
Backward and unwelcome: racing's attitude to women jockeys needs to change as progress stalls

Catherine Macrae
Bryony Frost has struck up a successful partnership with Black Corton
Bryony Frost: has seen her rides dry up since the Robbie Dunne verdict

The longevity of any sport is ensured by constant progress, yet at times when racing needs momentum it often feels as though there is only stagnation. 

There are many areas in the industry where progress feels hugely underwhelming and one topic that has reared its head in recent days is the difficulties women jockeys face in Britain. 

The issue was highlighted by David Walsh's article in The Sunday Times this weekend outlining the struggles faced by Bryony Frost since the BHA found Robbie Dunne guilty of harassment and bullying at the end of 2021. 

Published on 15 January 2024inAnother View

Last updated 15:03, 15 January 2024

