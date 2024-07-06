'We enjoy trying to do something out of the ordinary' - John Magnier not ruling out Breeders' Cup Classic for City Of Troy

John Magnier described the prospect of winning the Breeders' Cup Classic as a "dream" following City Of Troy 's Coral-Eclipse success.

The son of US Triple Crown winner Justify followed up his Derby victory but was eased out to 8-1 (from 6-1) with William Hill for the US Grade 1.

"It would be a dream," said the Coolmore supremo, speaking to ITV. "We've tried it a lot and been beaten many times, including with Galileo, and we hit the crossbar with Declaration Of War and Giant's Causeway. We enjoy trying to do something out of the ordinary, and while there's life in us, we'll keep trying.

"The dream is to have a horse who can act in the US and here, but it's hard to get that type of horse. At the moment, Justify is delivering on both sides and we're lucky with him, which gives you some hope that City Of Troy is worth trying, and if not him, we'll target the race with something else."

On winning the Eclipse, Magnier said: "It's a hard race to win. I remember when Giant's Causeway won by a head in 2000. It wasn't ideal today, but two of the horses were taken out due to the ground and in the old days with a horse like him, we'd have been wondering whether to run him."

The owner-breeder also spoke of the importance of City Of Troy, who was unbeaten before his defeat in the 2,000 Guineas, and Auguste Rodin , a son of Deep Impact, to Coolmore's breeding operation.

"They're the keystone to the future for us," added Magnier. "Everything is about the horses at those Classic distances. They're sought after around the world and are hard to come by, especially the ones with the physique City Of Troy has. He ticks all the boxes, so all he's got to do is win races."

The Longines Breeders' Cup Classic, run on dirt over a mile and a quarter, takes place at Del Mar on November 2. City Of Troy is narrowly preferred in the early market ahead of the Kentucky Derby second and third, Sierra Leone, also owned by Coolmore, and Japanese runner Forever Young.

