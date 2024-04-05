Another big race and the Irish just dish out more embarrassment for the Brits

At the outset of my career, I was told by the boss of the first paper I worked for – a keen racing man – that "shorthand is the Becher's Brook of journalism". I suspect if he were dishing out advice today, he'd change his analogy.

I would imagine it is still as hard today to get up to 120 words per minute in Pitman 2000 – if for some unfathomable reason you ever needed to – but nowhere near as hard to get over Becher's. In fact, the principal barrier to winning the Grand National these days seems to be nothing to do with clearing the spruce; not being Irish is what'll stop you.

Five of the last seven winners have been Irish. Corach Rambler pegged one back for the Brits last year, but the home team had 13 of the 39 runners that day (itself a paltry figure), whereas in this season's field – well, we don't quite know, but it's not going to be good.