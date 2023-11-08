A plan hatched in a creche by hyperactive five-year-olds - new-look Saturdays in Ireland could be a total mess

It certainly didn't feel like it at the time but the relentless rainfall deluge that thwarted Down Royal's marquee two-day fixture last week might yet prove a blessing in disguise.

When the tweaks to Irish racing's early jumps programme were confirmed by Horse Racing Ireland just over a year ago, one of the concerns was the prospect of a dry autumn conspiring to ruin best-laid plans. In particular the John Durkan Memorial Chase – traditionally a race that big trainers target with prime Gold Cup prospects – being brought forward two weeks had an element of peril about it as two weeks can make a major difference in ground conditions at this time of year.

It can go from what might be described as autumn good to winter soft in that timeframe, and those charged with charting a path through the season for heavy-topped chasers aren't inclined to risk them on the former. Willie Mullins, of course, epitomises that caution.