Newmarket Gallops
Shadwell supremo Sheikha Hissa watches on as Champion Stakes hope Mostahdaf is put through his paces
John and Thady Gosden hosted what amounted to a British Champions Day gallop morning on the Limekilns on Saturday, which included Qipco Champion Stakes contender Mostahdaf.
The Shadwell-owned five-year-old was reunited with regular rider Jim Crowley for the first time since winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.
Mostahdaf and Jim Crowley are in control
Crowley, who missed out on Mostahdaf's Juddmonte International win through suspension, was well in control of things on the round gallop, where he was observed by Shadwell boss Sheikha Hissa.
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 7 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 7 October 2023
