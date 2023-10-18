Champions Day heavyweights put through their paces as Mostahdaf and Bay Bridge star on a rare October spin on the Limekilns
It’s unusual for the Limekilns still to be open this long into October, but trainers with Qipco Champions Day contenders were pleased that they were with Mostahdaf (Barry Savage) the first to appear on the premier turf facility a little after 7am.
The Champion Stakes hope unusually jumped off in front of his companion in a breeze over seven furlongs and stayed there as he completed his prep for the mile-and-a-quarter test, which may be moved onto the inner track at Ascot if the forecast heavy rain strikes.
Nashwa to stay in training
John and Thady Gosden elected to breeze some of their other Ascot team at second lot on the neighbouring Al Bahathri Polytrack, where they were in play just after the tractor at 9.20am. Nashwa is often the pathfinder up the mile facility and was so again under Ben de Paiva, where she looked her exuberant self over a mile.
