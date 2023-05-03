Racing Post logo
Newmarket gallops
premium

Royal interest on the Rowley Mile after all as Derby entry primed for day one assignment

Royal runner

The King and Queen Consort may not have a runner in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas on Coronation day, but the famous colours could be carried to prominence a day earlier on the Rowley Mile, with Derby entry Circle Of Fire set to run in the Listed Newmarket Stakes.

A winner over a mile at Salisbury at the backend of last season, the son of Almanzor limbered up well on the Limekilns short gallop on Tuesday morning and should find the mile and a quarter trip within his compass. The King and Queen Consort also have the Gosden-trained Saga entered in the Suffolk Stakes on the Saturday.

Ted Durcan and Circle Of Fire
Ted Durcan and Circle Of Fire

Last minute Guineas clues

Roger Varian had some of his weekend Newmarket entries on the Limekilns short gallop early doors on Wednesday, including Charyn, one of his two 2,000 Guineas possibles.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 3 May 2023Last updated 14:30, 3 May 2023
