Royal interest on the Rowley Mile after all as Derby entry primed for day one assignment
Royal runner
The King and Queen Consort may not have a runner in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas on Coronation day, but the famous colours could be carried to prominence a day earlier on the Rowley Mile, with Derby entry Circle Of Fire set to run in the Listed Newmarket Stakes.
A winner over a mile at Salisbury at the backend of last season, the son of Almanzor limbered up well on the Limekilns short gallop on Tuesday morning and should find the mile and a quarter trip within his compass. The King and Queen Consort also have the Gosden-trained Saga entered in the Suffolk Stakes on the Saturday.
Last minute Guineas clues
Roger Varian had some of his weekend Newmarket entries on the Limekilns short gallop early doors on Wednesday, including Charyn, one of his two 2,000 Guineas possibles.
