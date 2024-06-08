2,000 Guineas star Notable Speech gets thumbs up for Royal Ascot after rare venture out of Moulton Paddocks
There was a rare sighting of 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech on the Limekilns trial ground just after 6.30am when the Godolphin colt had a change of scene tracking lead horse Highland Avenue (Roy Carter) over six furlongs.
Regular rider and former jockey Adrian McCarthy gave the thumbs up on the son of Dubawi on the way back to Moulton Paddocks through the belt of trees near Bury Hills.
The chestnut is set for a rematch with some of those in arrears at Newmarket in the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday week when he will be a fresh horse after connections resisted the temptation of taking in the Irish Guineas.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Gosden team put Lockinge fourth Inspiral through her paces as she is readied for Royal Ascot return
- First-class workout from Passenger as he warms up for Royal Ascot challenge
- Another Derby jockey quandary as Tom Clover ponders rider for supplementary entry Tabletalk
- Laurel takes the plaudits on the all-weather as rain closes most of the turf facilities
- 'The cake is baked' - Crisford team thrilled with Vandeek ahead of Haydock return
- Gosden team put Lockinge fourth Inspiral through her paces as she is readied for Royal Ascot return
- First-class workout from Passenger as he warms up for Royal Ascot challenge
- Another Derby jockey quandary as Tom Clover ponders rider for supplementary entry Tabletalk
- Laurel takes the plaudits on the all-weather as rain closes most of the turf facilities
- 'The cake is baked' - Crisford team thrilled with Vandeek ahead of Haydock return