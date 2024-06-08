2,000 Guineas star Notable Speech gets thumbs up for Royal Ascot after rare venture out of Moulton Paddocks

There was a rare sighting of 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech on the Limekilns trial ground just after 6.30am when the Godolphin colt had a change of scene tracking lead horse Highland Avenue (Roy Carter) over six furlongs.

Regular rider and former jockey Adrian McCarthy gave the thumbs up on the son of Dubawi on the way back to Moulton Paddocks through the belt of trees near Bury Hills.

Adrian McCarthy gives a thumbs up on Notable Speech after their work

The chestnut is set for a rematch with some of those in arrears at Newmarket in the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday week when he will be a fresh horse after connections resisted the temptation of taking in the Irish Guineas.