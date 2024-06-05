Gosden team put Lockinge fourth Inspiral through her paces as she is readied for Royal Ascot return

It was access all areas on the Limekilns on Wednesday morning despite 5mm of rain the previous night and Inspiral was among those making the most of it when showing a nice gear change under Kieran Shoemark at second lot on the trial ground.

The mile facility has been repositioned away from the hedge to avoid a false patch of ground and it couldn't have been riding any better as fellow Royal Ascot hope Laurel (Robert Havlin) turned in a similar effort.

Inspiral and Kieran Shoemark in action on the Limekilns on Wednesday

Elmalka Ascot rematch