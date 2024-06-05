Newmarket Gallops
Gosden team put Lockinge fourth Inspiral through her paces as she is readied for Royal Ascot return
It was access all areas on the Limekilns on Wednesday morning despite 5mm of rain the previous night and Inspiral was among those making the most of it when showing a nice gear change under Kieran Shoemark at second lot on the trial ground.
The mile facility has been repositioned away from the hedge to avoid a false patch of ground and it couldn't have been riding any better as fellow Royal Ascot hope Laurel (Robert Havlin) turned in a similar effort.
Inspiral and Kieran Shoemark in action on the Limekilns on Wednesday
Elmalka Ascot rematch
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
more inNewmarket Gallops
- First-class workout from Passenger as he warms up for Royal Ascot challenge
- Another Derby jockey quandary as Tom Clover ponders rider for supplementary entry Tabletalk
- Laurel takes the plaudits on the all-weather as rain closes most of the turf facilities
- 'The cake is baked' - Crisford team thrilled with Vandeek ahead of Haydock return
- George Scott eyeing Sandown's Brigadier Gerard for Bahrain Triple Crown winner - plus Laurel nearing return
