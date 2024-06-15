Commonwealth Cup favourite Vandeek in late workout switch as Royal Ascot approaches

Simon and Ed Crisford had hoped to take their big gun Vandeek for a racecourse gallop on the July course on Saturday morning, but rain the previous evening put paid to that so there was a late switch to the Limekilns, a venue the two-time Group 1 winner had not encountered before.

James Doyle took over from Dan Hutchison on the impressive son of Havana Grey, who scooted clear of lead horse Monte Linas and one other over six furlongs on the trial ground.

The team then headed straight back to the unloading ramp at the head of the Bury Road, where Vandeek cooled down under the trees with his prep for Friday’s Group 1 Commonwealth Cup in the bag.