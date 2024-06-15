Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:35 ChesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:35 ChesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Newmarket Gallops
premium

Commonwealth Cup favourite Vandeek in late workout switch as Royal Ascot approaches

Simon and Ed Crisford had hoped to take their big gun Vandeek for a racecourse gallop on the July course on Saturday morning, but rain the previous evening put paid to that so there was a late switch to the Limekilns, a venue the two-time Group 1 winner had not encountered before.

James Doyle took over from Dan Hutchison on the impressive son of Havana Grey, who scooted clear of lead horse Monte Linas and one other over six furlongs on the trial ground. 

The team then headed straight back to the unloading ramp at the head of the Bury Road, where Vandeek cooled down under the trees with his prep for Friday’s Group 1 Commonwealth Cup in the bag.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Newmarket correspondent

Published on inNewmarket Gallops

Last updated

iconCopy
more inNewmarket Gallops
more inNewmarket Gallops