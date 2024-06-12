Racing Post logo
Newmarket Gallops
Queen Anne hopeful Charyn impresses as early riser Roger Varian avoids the pre-Royal Ascot crowds

The week before Royal Ascot is always one of the most hectic times on the gallops and this year was no different, with trainers popping up in the most unlikely places to put finishing touches to their hopes for the five-day bash. Roger Varian was a rare sight on the summer gallop, and he got the early starter award when putting Queen Anne candidate Charyn (Silvestre de Sousa) though his paces at 5.45am. 

Charyn (Silvestre de Sousa) (left) is in command on the summer gallop
Charyn (Silvestre de Sousa) (left) is in command on the summer gallop

The likeable grey’s lead horse was ridden by veteran Joe Scally, who had not ridden on the summer gallop for 20 years. Equally as impressive as Charyn was Al Musmak, who heads for the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes.

Buick in demand

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

inNewmarket Gallops

