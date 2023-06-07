Inspiral readied for Modern Games showdown in Queen Anne as Royal Ascot prep cranks up at Newmarket

Red carpet for Inspiral
As usual, it was fillies first out of Clarehaven Stables at second lot on the Al Bahathri (after the 9am-9.20am harrow) with Inspiral leading the charge over a mile. The daughter of Frankel missed the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last month to wait for the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot, although she also has an entry in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes on the Wednesday.
Others of note from the John and Thady Gosden camp included York winner Mostabshir and his half-brother Mostahdaf. Shadwell assistant racing manager Richard Hills took close attention of the pair.
