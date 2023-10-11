High-class Bay Bridge building towards another shot at the Champion Stakes
Bay Bridge enjoyed a spin up the Al Bahathri polytrack at first lot on Wednesday morning, which would suggest connections are leaning towards bringing the curtain down on his career in familiar surroundings at Ascot on Saturday week.
The five-year-old, who was partnered by Ted Durcan, would appear to have come out of his gallant sixth in the Arc in good shape and is set to attempt to repeat his success of 12 months ago in the Group 1 Qipco Champion Stakes, in which he defeated Adayar and the mighty Baaeed in stirring fashion.
Not many more gallop duties for Frankie
John and Thady Gosden worked some of their two-year-old stock at first lot on the Al Bahathri polytrack, but there was no sign of Frankie Dettori as Group 3 Emirates Autumn Stakes candidate Orne (Rab Havlin) swept past.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Shadwell supremo Sheikha Hissa watches on as Champion Stakes hope Mostahdaf is put through his paces
- 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj warms up for comeback in US
- Soprano tunes up for Cheveley Park tilt by taking command in Rowley Mile workout
- James Doyle gets first feel of leading Middle Park contender - plus positive news for Dettori's Arc mount Free Wind
- Godolphin pair take the eye in Rowley Mile workouts as they prepare for New York targets
- Shadwell supremo Sheikha Hissa watches on as Champion Stakes hope Mostahdaf is put through his paces
- 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj warms up for comeback in US
- Soprano tunes up for Cheveley Park tilt by taking command in Rowley Mile workout
- James Doyle gets first feel of leading Middle Park contender - plus positive news for Dettori's Arc mount Free Wind
- Godolphin pair take the eye in Rowley Mile workouts as they prepare for New York targets