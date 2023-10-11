High-class Bay Bridge building towards another shot at the Champion Stakes

Bay Bridge enjoyed a spin up the Al Bahathri polytrack at first lot on Wednesday morning, which would suggest connections are leaning towards bringing the curtain down on his career in familiar surroundings at Ascot on Saturday week.

The five-year-old, who was partnered by Ted Durcan, would appear to have come out of his gallant sixth in the Arc in good shape and is set to attempt to repeat his success of 12 months ago in the Group 1 Qipco Champion Stakes , in which he defeated Adayar and the mighty Baaeed in stirring fashion.

Not many more gallop duties for Frankie

John and Thady Gosden worked some of their two-year-old stock at first lot on the Al Bahathri polytrack, but there was no sign of Frankie Dettori as Group 3 Emirates Autumn Stakes candidate Orne (Rab Havlin) swept past.