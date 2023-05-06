Charlie Appleby's Derby hope impresses before intended return in Dante at York

Appleby ace

Charlie Appleby missed the showers which hit the Rowley Mile during racing on Friday when working his Dante hope at the track at 7.30am.

Before riding a treble at the venue hours later, William Buick got a good tune out of last year’s Zetland Stakes winner, who is a 16-1 chance for the Betfred Derby in June.

Joining in the work, led by , was the much-travelled (James Doyle), who may reappear from nearly a year off at Newbury in a fortnight’s time.