Charlie Appleby's Derby hope impresses before intended return in Dante at York
Appleby ace
Charlie Appleby missed the showers which hit the Rowley Mile during racing on Friday when working his Dante hope Flying Honours at the track at 7.30am.
Before riding a treble at the venue hours later, William Buick got a good tune out of last year’s Zetland Stakes winner, who is a 16-1 chance for the Betfred Derby in June.
Joining in the work, led by Natural World, was the much-travelled Yibir (James Doyle), who may reappear from nearly a year off at Newbury in a fortnight’s time.
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 6 May 2023Last updated 13:09, 6 May 2023
