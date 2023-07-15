Racing Post logo
Newmarket gallops
Asadna has French Group 3 target for new trainer after stable switch

There was a sighting on the watered gallop on Friday of the two-year-old Asadna, who was at the centre of owner Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah's switch of his team from George Boughey to Alice Haynes last month. 

Asadna (left) before his workout
Asadna (left) before his workout

The son of Mehmas, who finished ninth in the Coventry, looked in good shape under Kieran O’Neill with an older lead horse over six furlongs. Haynes is eyeing the Group 3 Prix de Cabourg at Deauville on July 30 as a starting point for her new acquisition.

Chesspiece making right moves

There were 10.9mm of rain in the Jockey Club rain gauges through Friday, which meant the peat moss gallop close to the July course was back in action on Saturday morning when Simon and Ed Crisford's string led the charge. Bahrain Trophy absentee Chesspiece was first up under Seamus O’Gorman and the Queen's Vase third may have a look at the Listed Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton next Friday. 

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 15 July 2023Last updated 13:00, 15 July 2023
