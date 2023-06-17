American trainer Kenny McPeek turns back clock with Prince of Wales's hope Classic Causeway

US trainer Kenny McPeek flew in on Friday night to supervise his Royal Ascot runner Classic Causeway, who is stabled at the Heath Yard of the National Stud with two-year-olds No Nay Mets and Crimson Advocate, in the care of compatriot George Weaver.
McPeek received special permission to work his Prince of Wales’s contender right-handed around the only bend on the neighbouring July course, as he did with Hard Buck in 2004 before he went on to finish second to Doyen in the Group 1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes.
The exercise from the 1m2f start to the 5f pole went well and McPeek aims to let the 100-1 chance bowl along when he meets Adayar and company on Wednesday.
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in