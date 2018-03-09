Waiting Patiently to miss Cheltenham Festival as Jefferson targets Aintree

Waiting Patiently has finally been ruled out of the Ryanair Chase, trainer Ruth Jefferson revealing that the seven-year-old is "short of peak form".

Although unbeaten in six races over fences and previously as short as 3-1 for Thursday's Grade 1, neither Jefferson, nor her late father Malcolm, ever sounded committed to Cheltenham and the news will surprise few.

Only last month Jefferson was on record saying she is "not that fussed" about Cheltenham, adding that she wondered whether the unique test provided by a fast pace on a track she regards as "quite sharp, quite undulating" would suit such a young horse at this stage of his career, or indeed "whether it will ever suit him".

However, the final decision, which is sure to disappoint his many fans, has been influenced by weight loss, with Waiting Patiently having reportedly lost condition following his defeat of Cue Card in last month's Ascot Chase.

Jefferson said on Friday: "He came back from Ascot okay, but when we started to ride him again the weight dropped off him a bit and I think that he had a harder race there than we hoped.

"If I take him to Cheltenham he's not going to run to his best, and he needs another easy week before we get going with him again."

Jefferson hopes now to prepare Waiting Patiently for Aintree or Ireland, but she will not be worried if he does not run again this season.

She said: "Hopefully we'll get him to Aintree or Ireland, and if the ground was all right on Betway Bowl day we might try him at three miles as it will tell us where we go next season. But if he doesn't run again he doesn't run, it's as simple as that."

Cue Card, Un De Sceaux and Balko Des Flos headed the 14 horses remaining for the Ryanair after Friday's forfeit stage.

