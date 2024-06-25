Who could be on Britain's strong team at the Curragh's Irish Derby festival this weekend?

Royal Ascot has come and gone and attention now turns to the Curragh this weekend, which hosts the three-day Irish Derby festival, with the Classic taking centre stage on Sunday.

British trainers could be strongly represented in some of the biggest races at the meeting, and we've taken a look at who could contest the two Group 1s, the Cairn Pretty Polly Stakes (3.30 ) and Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (3.25 ).

3.30 Curragh, Saturday June 29, 1m2f

Bluestocking

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Odds: Evens

The Juddmonte-owned four-year-old ran some terrific races in defeat last season and is the red-hot favourite to pick up a much-deserved first Group 1 success.

She made the frame on all six of her starts last year, most notably when runner-up behind Savethelastdance in the Irish Oaks at this track, as well as being denied narrowly by a neck in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes in October.

Bluestocking: impressive winner of the Middleton Stakes last time Credit: Edward Whitaker

However, she returned with a highly impressive win in the Middleton Fillies' Stakes when beating Free Wind by six lengths and may blossom into an elite performer during the rest of this campaign.

Emily Upjohn

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Odds: 11-4

Connections confirmed the dual Group 1 winner will race in Ireland for the first time this weekend as she bids to get her career back on track.

The five-year-old has been beaten in both the Sheema Classic and Coronation Cup this season, but went for a gallop at Newmarket's July course since, which has bolstered hopes that she can return to winning ways.

It will be the first time she faces up against her own sex since winning on British Champions Day in October 2022, while she was a good second over the 1m2f trip behind Paddington in last year's Coral-Eclipse.

Tasmania

Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott

Odds: 15-2

Sir Mark Prescott enjoyed glory at Royal Ascot last week and while has not won a Group 1 since Alpinsta's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October 2022, he has a live chance of winning another one with his new recruit.

The four-year-old is yet to run for Prescott, but was a fine performer for Francis Graffard in France last year. She finished third in the Prix de Diane behind Blue Rose Cen and ended her career there with an impressive Listed success at Compiegne.

Prescott confirmed she is set to run on Saturday and the daughter of Australia might give him a big-race double on the day, as he could saddle a strong team in Newcastle's Northumberland Plate too.

Stay Alert

Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Odds: 12-1

The five-year-old was an unlucky second in this race last year and could be set to exact revenge for that defeat.

She outran her odds when beaten two lengths behind Via Sistina a year ago, but was significantly checked just as she was coming for her run. Her connections were unsuccessful in an appeal following the race.

Stay Alert (yellow silks) chased home Via Sistina in last year's Pretty Polly Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

The daughter of Fastnet Rock returned with a fine win in the Dahlia Stakes, and the runner-up Running Lion boosted the form when landing the Duke of Cambridge Stakes last week.

3.25 Curragh, Sunday June 30, 1m4f

Ambiente Friendly

Trainer: James Fanshawe

Odds: 11-10

Connections confirmed this month that the three-year-old will be supplemented for the Irish Derby and bid for a famous Classic triumph.

The son of Gleneagles has taken his career to a new level since being stepped up in trip, when he was an impressive winner of Lingfield's Derby Trial before he went down by two and three-quarter lengths to City Of Troy at Epsom.

That rival does not turn up in this and runs in the Coral-Eclipse a week later, and he had nearest market rival Los Angeles three and a quarter lengths behind him in the Derby.

Ambiente Friendly: finished second to City Of Troy in the Derby at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker

Matsuri

Trainer: Roger Varian

Odds: 7-1

The Roger Varian-trained three-year-old is deeply unexposed at this level, but such was the manner of his last win that it left connections tempted at an ambitious Classic tilt.

After missing the Derby trials earlier this season, he made his belated appearance at Leicester last month and easily accounted for his rivals by eight lengths.

Varian said immediately afterwards that he "might quite like the Curragh", but this is a steep rise in class to Group 1 company for Matsuri, having never run in anything higher than a Class 4 before.

Ancient Wisdom

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Odds: 12-1

Last year's Futurity Trophy winner has not scaled his juvenile year heights yet, but could bid to do so with a Classic success.

The son of Dubawi was a well-held second in the Dante Stakes on his comeback and never looked comfortable on Epsom's camber when eighth in the Derby. In the aftermath of his Dante defeat, though, Appleby said he could be more suited by the test the Curragh provides.

He could bid for a much-needed big winner for Godolphin after drawing a blank at Royal Ascot – should the ground be suitable. It is unclear if Arabian Crown will take his chance following his pre-Derby setback.

