What's on this week: Newcastle's big day with the Northumberland Plate and a tantalising Irish Derby at the Curragh

Monday evenings at Windsor are a summer highlight for racing fans and this will be no exception as the Epsom Dash winner Dream Composer runs in a competitive 5f handicap (7.10 ).

Elsewhere on the card, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Lucentio will bid to complete a course-and-distance hat-trick under Kieran Shoemark in the 1m3½f handicap (8.10 ).

There is also Flat racing from Thirsk, Chepstow and Bath in Britain and Ballinrobe in Ireland.

Tuesday

There is decent action at Newbury in the evening, with a 1m4f handicap (6.05 ) and a pair of juvenile contests over 6f (4.55 ) and 7f (5.30 ) that ought to be worth paying attention to.

At Brighton, miracle horse A Pint Of Bear will be among the runners in the 7f handicap (6.20 ).

There's more Flat racing at Beverley, while Newton Abbot stages a seven-race jumps card.

In our new series exploring some of the great racing families, the Scudamores come under the microscope. Members' Club subscribers will be able to enjoy the first article with Chris Cook, and several other hugely influential families will follow throughout the week.

Wednesday

An array of fillies have the opportunity to achieve black-type status at Carlisle in the Listed Eternal Stakes (3.35 ). The Roger Varian-trained Jabaara is the top-rated in the field and comes into the race in excellent form having won in the same grade at Musselburgh last time.

Ralph Beckett enjoyed two winners at Royal Ascot and will be hoping his good form continues with Esmeray in the Cumberland Plate (3.05 ). The progressive filly will have to defy top weight after two wins at Lingfield and Pontefract.

In Ireland, the Listed Oaks Trial (7.30 ) at Naas should prove informative. Caught U Looking has already run in the Epsom Oaks and wasn't disgraced in fifth behind Ezeliya.

The £25,000 Bibury Cup (4.15 ) at Salisbury features some interesting three-year-olds and is worth watching with an eye on races like the Cambridgeshire later in the season.

It's a busy day, with more action from Worcester over jumps and Kempton and Ffos Las in the evening.

Thursday

At Newmarket's July course, the feature event is a £20,000 7f handicap (4.30 ). There is also a smart 5f handicap (7.15 ) at Hamilton. Both races contain a mixture of experienced and up-and-coming sprinters.

Declarations will be made for Saturday's big races, including the Northumberland Plate (3.35 ) and Group 3 Chipchase Stakes (2.25) at Newcastle, as well as three Pattern races at Newmarket.

In Ireland, the field will become clearer for Saturday's Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes (3.30 ) at the Curragh. The race is set to contain Emily Upjohn and impressive Middleton winner Bluestocking.

Friday

The confirmed runners and riders will be revealed for Sunday's Irish Derby (3.25 ) at the Curragh.

At Newcastle, the £50,000 Gosforth Park Cup (6.00 ) has attracted plenty of entries, with the smart Equilateral topping the weights. The Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (6.35 ) could see a match-up between the Karl Burke-trained German 1,000 Guineas winner Darnation and Chic Colombine .

Racing by the sea takes place at Yarmouth, with several smart types likely to do battle in the mile handicap (4.05 ). There is further Flat racing at Doncaster and Newmarket.

Jumping comes from Cartmel and Bangor.

Saturday

There is decent racing wherever you look on this busy Saturday, but the week's sole Group 1 contest takes place at the Curragh in the Pretty Polly (3.30 ).

Newcastle's biggest day, which has the Premier label, has the Northumberland Plate (3.35 ) as the centrepiece. Pledgeofallegiance could bid to follow up his Ascot Stakes win from the Tuesday of Royal Ascot. Chester Cup winner Zoffee will bid for another big staying prize, while Alphonse Le Grande and Zanndabad could represent Cathy O'Leary.

The Group 3 Criterion Stakes (2.40) and Listed Fred Archer Stakes (2.05) take place at Newmarket, while there will be the usual fast and furious excitement on a seven-race card at Chester.

Lingfield and Doncaster take over in the evening.

Sunday

The Irish Derby (3.25 ) takes place at the Curragh. Epsom third Los Angeles is expected to head Aidan O'Brien's challenge but will have to reverse the Derby form with runner-up Ambiente Friendly , who is set to be supplemented.

Last year the Classic was won by Epsom hero Auguste Rodin, who went on to enjoy a stellar autumn and scooped another Group 1 in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last week.

The Group 2 Railway Stakes (1.40) will be worth watching for speedy juveniles, while the Rockingham Handicap (2.50) should be typically competitive.

Wolverhampton races in the afternoon and there is jumps action at Uttoxeter and Cartmel.

Premier meetings

Newcastle, Saturday

