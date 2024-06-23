- More
Sir Mark Prescott eyes weekend prizes after ending 28-year Royal Ascot wait, including with well-backed Group 1 contender
Fresh from a first Royal Ascot winner in 28 years, Sir Mark Prescott is eyeing two big weekend prizes and keeping his options open as to which staying handicapper to run in the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate.
It is not Prescott's intention to field Ascot Stakes winner Pledgeofallegiance in the £150,000 handicap – but he is leaving the door open in case he is bouncing this week, while Trooper Bisdee entered the fray by earning a penalty at Pontefract on Sunday and True Legend is another under consideration.
Pledgeofallegiance heads the ante-post betting at 6-1, with Trooper Bisdee cut to 14-1 (from 25) with Paddy Power after his 2m2f handicap success and True Legend priced at 25-1.
