Wexford cancels Sunday card as heavy rain leaves track unfit for racing

Today's seven-race jumps card at Wexford has been cancelled after the track was deemed unfit for racing following heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Officials had called a 7.30am raceday inspection because of the wet weather and clerk of the course Paul Moloney said he was left with no option but to cancel the fixture.

He said: "Unfortunately the heavy rain we had at Wexford yesterday afternoon into yesterday evening has left us unfit for racing and there hasn't been sufficient improvement overnight. It's currently raining, which is more rain that wasn't forecast.

"We were in a good place on Saturday morning despite over 30mm of rain since entries on Tuesday, but the downpours yesterday evening brought significantly more rain and we've been left with no option but to cancel the fixture today.

"We will liaise with Horse Racing Ireland in relation to rescheduling this fixture."

The start of the Flat season in Ireland begins on Monday and the Irish Lincolnshire takes centre stage at the Curragh.

The going is heavy and officials have said the track is fit for racing. Between 2-5mm of rainfall is expected through today and into tonight, but the forecast is expected to be dry tomorrow morning and before the first race at 1.35.

Read these next:

'He will have no trouble with conditions' - Tom Segal with his strongest bet in Ireland on Sunday



'I'm absolutely stunned that we've come this far' - this week's Cheltenham Festival quotes

Six horses who can play a starring role at the Fairyhouse, Aintree and Punchestown festivals

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.