Ted Walsh seeks one last hurrah with well supported Irish Grand National hope Any Second Now - who 'has lots in his favour'
Ted Walsh would be "over the moon" if Any Second Now managed to be placed in the €500,000 BoyleSports Irish Grand National and that would turn to ecstasy if the veteran chaser became the oldest winner of the Easter Monday marathon since Brown Lad in 1978.
Any Second Now is best known for his exploits around Aintree. He somehow was able to take third behind Minella Times in the 2021 Grand National after almost being brought down at the 12th fence, and he returned the following year to chase home the novice Noble Yeats, when pulling 20 lengths clear of the third.
However, Walsh was never keen on what would have been his fourth outing at Aintree in 2024 and has instead pointed the 2019 Kim Muir winner in the direction of Fairyhouse, where he will try to become the first 12-year-old to win the Irish Grand National since Brown Lad 46 years ago.
Published on 27 March 2024inIreland
Last updated 18:20, 27 March 2024
